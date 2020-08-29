MU Medical Researchers Accused of Plagiarism

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Two University of Missouri heart researchers are accused of plagiarism after a medical journal retracted an article they co-wrote.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the American Journal of the Medical Sciences pulled the February 2012 article after determining that the authors "plagiarized significant aspects" of a 2006 article in the journal Heart.

The article was co-written by fourth-year postdoctoral student Amar Jadhav and clinical assistant cardiology professor Anand Chockalingam. Neither replied to multiple Associated Press requests for interviews. A third author is affiliated with a medical school in India.

A university spokesman says a campus committee is investigating the charge. The two researchers remain faculty members but could face sanctions including termination if they're found to have plagiarized.

The website Retraction Watch first reported the retraction.