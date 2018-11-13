MU medical school faculty council pushes for dean's return

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A University of Missouri School of Medicine faculty group wants Patrice Delafontaine reinstated as dean.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the Faculty Affairs Council made the request Monday in a letter to the University of Missouri system' Board of Curators. Delafontaine resigned as dean in September, although he continued to teach and conduct research at the school.

Former campus chancellor R. Bowen Loftin told faculty last month that unspecified issues emerged during Delafontaine's tenure as dean. Loftin said Delafontaine received significant consultation about the issues, but Loftin said he could not explain further because of personnel privacy protection.

Delafontaine said in an email Friday that he is "very grateful" for the support. He declined to say anything else about his resignation or the letter.

[Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of Patrice Delafontaine.]