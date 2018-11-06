MU Medical School Receives $500,000 Grant

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- The University of Missouri's medical school has received a $500,000 grant to help students learn to better address public health issues for patients of different backgrounds.

The school says in a news release that the goal of the National Institutes of Health grant is to give students experience addressing social and behavioral factors that are linked to health outcomes.

Students already are exposed to clinical simulations that use bilingual actors who pretend to be patients. The actors simulate various health conditions, share cultural beliefs and sometimes communicate with students through an interpreter.

The new grant will help MU's medical school make similar learning opportunities available more often.

Indiana University School of Medicine is a collaborative partner in the new grant project