MU mourns death of fraternity brother

COLUMBIA - An MU fraternity mourned the death of a member Monday after officials said he died Sunday night.

The Columbia Police Department's Public Information Officer Latisha Stroer said officers found 20-year-old Chris Nicklow unresponsive in the bathroom of a house on Williams Street Sunday just after 7:30 p.m.

Stroer said an ambulance took Nicklow to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nicklow was a member of the Sigma Pi fraternity at MU. The fraternity will hold a candlelight vigil at 10 p.m. Tuesday at the chapter house on 808 S. Providence Road.

Stroer said no foul play is suspected, and police are awaiting an autopsy.

This is the second MU student death in recent weeks.