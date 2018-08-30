MU names Alexander Cartwright as new chancellor

COLUMBIA - MU has found its new chancellor.

On Wednesday, UM System President Mun Choi introduced Alexander Cartwright as the new chancellor at MU.

The UM Board of Curators voted to approve Cartwright during a teleconference meeting on Tuesday.

"I'm honored and humbled at the same time to lead this institution," Cartwirght said at an introductory ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Cartwright was previously a provost and executive vice chancellor at State University of New York since September 2014. His roles included driving academic policy, academic program planning, enrollment management and SUNY's research enterprises.

The announcement of Cartwright caps off the end of a tumultuous 18 months for Missouri leadership.

Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin and UM System President Tim Wolfe both resigned in November 2015, following campuswide protests over what some students felt was a lack of diversity and inclusion on the campus.

Hank Foley took over as interim chancellor, and Mike Middleton served as interim system president.

Foley left in May to become president of New York Institute of Technology, and was replaced by MU Provost Garnett Stokes.

Mun Choi was named UM System President in November 2016. Previously, he was provost for University of Connecticut, a position he held since 2012.

The racial tension that prompted a year and a half of leadership handoffs will dictate priorities for Cartwright, who largely focused on inclusion in his previous role.

"I am completely committed to inclusive excellence," he said. "I want to make sure that this institution provides the opportunity for everybody."

He said the university can take something away from the fall 2015 protests.

"Missouri showed what all great institutions show, and that is you learn from what happened," he said.

Cartwright will also have to deal with the school's strained budget. Recent cuts forced university leadership to reign in expenses and lay off employees. Just Tuesday, the UM Board of Curators voted to raise tuition, hoping to alleviate some of the financial burden.

"There's really going to be some tough decisions but the tough decisions are to ensure that Mizzou is sustainable," Cartwright said.

Cartwright's academic plan for MU includes focusing on "open educational resources."

"You can have online books, you can have online lectures, you can have all of these materials that, in fact, are peer reviewed" he said. "It's truly open in that anybody using it can also contribute."

Cartwright will take over as chancellor Aug. 1. Garnett Stokes will continue to serve as interim chancellor until he takes over.

Cartwright's salary will be $485,000 a year, along with a $15,000 car allowance and a $25,000-a-year longevity incentive, which would be paid to him after five years if he stays.