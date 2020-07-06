MU names interim campus police chief
COLUMBIA— Brian Weimer, major of operations with the MU Police Department, has been named interim chief of MUPD, according to a statement from the University of Missouri.
Weimer will replace Chief Doug Schwandt, who has worked for the department for 20 years. Schwandt will be retiring August 3.
Weimer has worked with MUPD since 1992, according to the statement. In his current role, he oversees the patrol division, crime prevention unit, the investigation division and staff services.
