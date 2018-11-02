MU names new interim vice chancellor for diversity

MU Interim Vice Chancellor for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Kevin McDonald.

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced Monday Kevin McDonald has agreed to serve as the interim vice chancellor for inclusion, diversity and equity.

McDonald, the UM system's first ever chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, will serve in his new position effective immediately.

“We have worked closely with the UM System on diversity issues, and McDonald is uniquely qualified to serve in this dual role,” University of Missouri Interim Chancellor Hank Foley said. “We’re at an important point in time in our history, and we don’t want to lose the momentum from all the work that has been completed. McDonald’s expertise is just what we need at this critical time. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

“My entire career to this point has been working on a campus with students, staff and faculty, and this joint appointment puts me back in an environment where I’m very comfortable. It’s going to be very important to establish strong relationships with students, faculty and staff, and understand their perspectives so that together we can develop an overarching strategic framework of where we want to be in the years to come," McDonald said.

McDonald replaces Chuck Henson, who has served as vice chancellor since November 2015. During Henson's tenure, 4,000 students, faculty and staff were trained on diversity-related issues.

Prior to his current position with MU, McDonald served as the vice president and associate provost for diversity and inclusion at the Rochester Institute of Technology.