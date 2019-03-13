MU Nobel laureate donates prize money for Giving Day

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri officials announced Tuesday Nobel laureate George P. Smith has chosen to donate his Nobel Prize award money to support students in the College of Arts and Science.

The MU biological sciences professor received the 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry in December.

The gift of more than $243,000 marks the beginning of Mizzou Giving Day, an annual event that supports MU's schools and colleges.

It also marked the end of a community event that highlighted the Nobel Week experience for Smith and his family who travelled to Sweden in December to receive the prize.

MU and the UM System also contributed additional funds, which raised the total to more than half a million dollars.

“George Smith has been a star of the College of Arts and Science for more than 40 years,” said Pat Okker, dean of the College of Arts and Science. “He is a fabulous researcher, an exceptional teacher and an awesome human being. This gift continues to prove how completely committed George and Margie are to student success.”

During the event, Smith began with a lecture of phage display, the biological process that won him the prize. The lecture was followed by a discussion of the events in Sweden and concluded with the announcement of the donation.