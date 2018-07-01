MU Not on List of Colleges Investigated for Sexual Assault Policy

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights released a list of 55 colleges and universities under investigation for the handling of sexual violence and harassment complaints. No Missouri schools are on the list.

The University of Missouri drew national attention recently when former swimmer, Sasha Menu Courey died after information surfaced after her death that she was allegedly raped. It prompted changes in how the University of Missouri System handles sexual assaults.

According to the news release by the U.S. Department of Education, "Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in all education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance."

The department said they are striving to bring more transparency to its enforcement work and spread public awareness for civil rights.

Here is the list of schools under open investigation as of May 1:

•Arizona State University

•Butte-Glen Community College District

•Occidental College

•University of California at Berkeley

•University of Southern California

•Regis University

•University of Colorado at Boulder

•University of Colorado at Denver

•University of Denver

•University of Connecticut

•Catholic University of America

•Florida State University

•Emory University

•University of Hawaii at Manoa

•University of Idaho

•Knox College

•University of Chicago

•Indiana University-Bloomington

•Vincennes University

•Amherst College

•Boston University

•Emerson College

•Harvard College

•Harvard University Law School

•University of Massachusetts at Amherst

•Frostburg State University

•Michigan State University

•University of Michigan at Ann Arbor

•Guilford College

•University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

•Minot State University

•Dartmouth College

•Princeton University

•CUNY Hunter College

•Hobart and William Smith Colleges

•Sarah Lawrence College

•SUNY at Binghamton

•Denison University

•Ohio State University

•Wittenberg University

•Oklahoma State University

•Carnegie Mellon University

•Franklin and Marshall College

•Pennsylvania State University

•Swarthmore College

•Temple University

•Vanderbilt University

•Southern Methodist University

•The University of Texas Pan-American

•College of William and Mary

•University of Virginia

•Washington State University

•University of Wisconsin at Whitewater

•Bethany College

•West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine