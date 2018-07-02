MU not renewing contracts for some non-tenure track faculty

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri will not renew contracts for some non-tenure track faculty for the 2018-19 school year.

Interim Provost Jim Spain made the announcement in a letter sent Wednesday morning. He cited budget issues as the reason for the cuts. Spain did not give exact numbers for how many contracts will not be renewed.

Those faculty whose contracts will not be renewed received notice of the situation on Wednesday. Spain said the university will provide them transition assistance.

Read the full text of Spain's letter below:

"Dear Colleagues,

"As you know, despite our best efforts, the University of Missouri continues to face significant budget challenges. While we work productively with our legislators, it remains prudent for us to plan on a potential significant drop in state revenue for the upcoming fiscal year. Additionally, our incoming class for fall 2018 will be smaller than the number of graduates departing this May, leaving us with less tuition revenue due to a smaller overall enrollment.

"Because of this potential revenue loss and deadline requirements related to teaching contracts, a number of non-tenure track faculty will be receiving notices today that their contracts will not be renewed for the 2018-19 academic year. These are always very difficult decisions, and I ask for your help in respecting our colleagues who are receiving notices today. We are grateful for their service to MU, and we regret the difficulties these decisions will create for these individuals and their families.

"We continue to advocate with legislators for the restoration of our funding. Even today, Chancellor Cartwright and I will be at the state capitol with President Choi communicating the importance of supporting the University of Missouri. We remain hopeful that the budget could change for the better. As the budget picture is clarified, we will be able to make additional decisions, including potential renewals of NTT faculty later in the spring. If that happens, we could hire some of these individuals back; however, we’re not in a position currently to renew all contracts for next year.

"In addition to the 90-day notice some NTT faculty are receiving today, they will receive transition assistance.

"This is not an easy time, and these were not easy decisions to make. Thank you for all you do for Mizzou.

"Sincerely,

"Jim Spain, Ph.D."