MU nursing program receives $3 million in donations for new building

COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri revealed two large donations to the Sinclair School of Nursing Friday, together totaling $3 million, which will support construction on a new nursing building.

Michael and Millie Brown contributed $2 million, while Richard Miller gave $1 million.

The new building will be near the current nursing building. MU says that, with the new building, the nursing program will be able to admit as many as 40 additional students each year.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $55 million. Money will be raised through private donation and state matching funds, adding to $10 million contributed by the nursing school directly.

"With the impending shortage of professional nurses in this nation, this new building will enable us to increase the numbers of students admitted to the clinical major by 25 percent," said Judith Miller, dean of the school, in a press release on Friday.

Michael and Millie Brown, residents of Leawood, Kansas, are both MU alumni.

Richard Miller, a resident of Columbia and Pittsburg, Kansas, is also an alumni and regular donor to MU.