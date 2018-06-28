MU Nursing School Hosts Joplin Tornado Experience Presentation

COLUMBIA - As part of Student Nurses Week, the MU Sinclair School of Nursing hosted a presentation Thursday to make sure its nurses are prepared for disaster situations.

The presentation featured a teleconference with nursing students from Missouri Southern State University in Joplin. The students shared their experiences working with patients during and after the Joplin tornado last year.

Students spoke about the patients they cared for and how they treated them without access to clean water or electricity.

With the recent tornados in Missouri this week, the nursing school felt it necessary to impress upon students the importance of disaster planning and critical thinking.