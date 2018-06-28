MU Offers Discounted Credit Monitoring

After thousands of social security numbers were hacked out of the university's system, MU partnered with Experian Consumer Direct to make people more aware of potential harms at a cheaper cost. The service helps monitor and alert any fraudulent acts while assisting anyone with credit or theft problems.

The University has not received any reports of identity theft from its recent security breach. MU chose Experian because they will offer the benefit for $3.46 per month to users who enroll.