MU offers tuition discount for veterans, military personnel

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced Wednesday it will offer a new tuition award for military personnel, veterans and their families.

MU will offer a 10 percent tuition discount to reduce the cost of base tuition for online classes. Individuals can apply the discount toward a maximum of 150 hours of undergraduate credit and/or 75 hours of graduate credits toward a distance degree or certification process through Mizzou Online.

Air Force Colonel Randall Sparks said the military life can make higher education difficult and sometimes impossible for service members and their families. He said online courses and distance education makes the challenge easier to overcome.

"Indeed every single member of my own family has taken multiple online courses, including my wife Suzanne, who accomplished her master's degree with an American university, almost completely online, while we were stationed overseas," Colonel Randall Sparks said.

MU designed the program to help make higher education more accessible through its online programs. It said service members are eligible for state and federal educational benefits, but many members of the Armed Forces and their families have exhausted those benefits. MU said this award was designed to help those veterans.

"Mizzou's commitment to making higher education more accessible through online programs, a full-service Veterans Center and now this tuition assistance illustrates for veterans and their families that they have a place here," MU Veteran's Center Director Carol Fleisher said. "This tuition award will help those veterans, including their spouses and children, using the various forms of educational assistance."

To qualify for the award, individuals must complete the following requirements:

Be an active-duty service member, veteran with honorable discharge, national guard or reservist. Dependants of these military personnel are also eligible for the award

Be accepted to Mizzou as a degree-seeking undergraduate or graduate student who is working on a distance degree or certificate program through Mizzou Online

Maintain a 2.0 GPA

The discount is effective immediately.