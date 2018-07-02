MU Officially Partners With a Local Business

More than 50 researchers and business people gathered to dedicate the Analytical Biochemistry Laboratories Inc. Student Resource Center. The ceremony recognized ABC Labs $75,000 gift to the Life Sciences Center Endowment Fund.

"The largest life sciences company in the Boone County area has jumped on board with the life sciences center to try to position us as a leader in the life sciences arena," said University employee Jane Phillips.

Both ABC Labs and MU consider the partnership a win-win situation. The University gets money for life sciences research, and many of the graduates from the new center could go to work for ABC Labs.

Still, biotechnical consultant Priscilla Westbrooks says the biggest victory here is the progress Missouri makes in biochemical research.

"This is an emerging field and industry that is pretty new to Missouri, whether it's mid-Missouri, St. Louis, Kansas City, but its something that people need to get on board with," Westbrooks said.

ABC Laboratories was founded by MU biochemistry professor Dr. Charles Gerkey and two graduate students.