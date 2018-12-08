MU officials meet with international students about travel ban

COLUMBIA – MU officials met Tuesday with students, faculty and staff from the seven countries affected by President Donald Trump's executive order restricting immigration. The goal of the meeting was to show support to members of MU's community who may feel less secure in wake of Trump's order.

Amongst the resources available at the meeting were representatives from MU student affairs, international studies and a lawyer who specializes in immigration-related cases. Others in attendance included representatives from the chancellor and provost's office, as well as several deans from multiple MU schools and colleges.

"We are a public university, and we will abide by all federal and state laws and regulations. But we also want to make sure that our students, international or domestic, understand that there's many resources and support and areas that will support them while they're here on campus," MU Spokesperson Christian Basi said.

Trump issued the executive order, which suspends travel to the United States on immigrant or non-immigrant visas for three months for people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen on Jan. 27. A federal judge has put an injunction in place to stop the order from fully going into effect while its constitutionality is being challenged in federal court, but the White House said 109 people were detained last weekend in compliance with the order.

One Iranian student who attended the meeting is afraid of how Trump's executive order will affect him.

"I think it will affect our educational performance when we have the sense we are stuck here," MU doctoral student Hamed Majidfard said. He said he is scheduled to go back to Iran to visit his family in the future but does not believe he will be able to in wake of the order. Though he said he is glad to see the many protests of Trump's executive order, he is still upset that the order exists.

"We are not dangerous, we are people, we are not the government," Majidfard said.