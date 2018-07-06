MU Officials Wary After Facebook Stalker Scare

COLUMBIA - Late Sunday night, an MU freshman sorority girl received a Facebook friend request from a woman named Michele Jensen. Jensen claimed to be a sorority alumni.

Seeing no harm, the student accepted the request, and that's when Jenson reportedly started harassing the freshman. Michelle Hanko, with the University's Panhellenic Association said Jensen threatened to post things things about the freshman all over campus. "It's somebody who just joined Facebook, may not be who they say they are, and are only friends with, it seems to be, freshman girls," she said.



The student brought this to her sorority's attention, and they immediately took action. The Zeta Tau Alpha New Member Educator sent an email to the other sororities warning them about this potential stalker.



The sorority notified MU Police, and the Panhellenic Council currently seeks to avoid any further harm in the Greek community. The council meets Monday night to address the issue.