MU Opens Renovated Youth Psychiatric Unit

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri opened its new pediatric psychiatry unit Wednesday following a $1.9 million refurbishment.

The 17-bed unit is "the only inpatient psychiatry facility for children with a 90-mile radius of Columbia," according to Dr. Laine Young-Walker, director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

She said the expanded unit will add three beds, a visitation room, treatment room, and quiet rooms.

"Most important is the fact that at a time when mental health services are being cut nationwide, here at our university we're expanding services," Young-Walker added.

She said facility will serve youth from all over the state in a unit designed to keep children safe.

The opening of the renovated pediatric unit is the final phase of a larger refurbishment of the Missouri Psychiatric Center that began in 2009.