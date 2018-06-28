MU Plans Events on Preventing Sexual Assault

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri's flagship campus in Columbia is planning a month of activities related to preventing sexual assaults.

Activities in April include a legal panel discussion Thursday night and a medical panel discussion next week. An advocacy organization that uses music therapy to help victims of sexual violence will perform on April 15.

The events come as university curators await an outside legal review of the Columbia campus' response to a case involving former school swimmer Sasha Menu Courey.

The Canadian swimmer's parents have said their daughter killed herself 16 months after an alleged off-campus rape by as many as three football players in February 2010. University officials have said they didn't learn about the attack until after Menu Courey's death. No charges were ever filed.