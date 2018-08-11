MU police accuse man of indecent exposure, stealing

COLUMBIA - A man was arrested on multiple counts Wednesday by the MU police after an indecent exposure report was made.

25-year-old Richard Lee Henderson was accused of stealing, assault, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and two counts of sexual misconduct.

A female victim reported to MU police that she was sitting outside the Student Center around 6:39 a.m. when a man, identified as Henderson, approached her and exposed himself.

The victim ran away and left her phone and backpack. She used another phone to call the police department and, when officers went to the bench, the victim's phone and other items gone.

MUPD said Henderson fought with officers during the arrest and was taken to Boone County Jail.