MU police arrest man for exposing himself, kicking officer

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman, then kicked an officer after being arrested.

According to the university police department, Jeffrey Wheeland exposed himself in the area of Tiger Avenue and Kentucky Boulevard. When police took him to the department, they said he kicked one of the officers.

Wheeland, 35, was booked into jail on suspicion of sexual misconduct, resisting arrest and assault. He was also give a summons for trespassing.

The incident happened in the part of the MU campus known as Greek Town, which recently became the jurisdiction of MU police.