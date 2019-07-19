MU police ask for help identifying three people
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is asking the public to help identify three individuals.
Officers believe the three people know information about a recent incident on the MU campus.
If you have information about any of the people pictured, contact Detective Sam Easley at (573) 884-3721 or email easleysa@missouri.edu.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA — A Versailles man previously convicted of child molestation has been charged with possession of and promoting child pornography.... More >>
in
INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA heard Missouri's appeal on Thursday after the school was handed a handful of penalties back in... More >>
in
BRANSON - One year ago Friday, 17 were killed when a duck boat sank during a thunderstorm on Table Rock... More >>
in
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors filed reckless homicide charges on Thursday against a Missouri semi driver for a highway construction zone... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The new AI face editing app FaceApp has become an instant hit with iPhone users. However, there are... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An excessive heat warning is still in effect through Saturday and families should take precautions when playing on... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced Thursday the creation of a new program to help small businesses and farmers after... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The 35th anniversary of the annual Show-Me State Games kicks off Friday. Director, Dave Fox, said the... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats approved legislation Thursday to raise the federal minimum wage for the first time in a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Cooling centers are opening around Missouri as high temperatures and humidity create dangerous conditions. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway released her audit of the Lieutenant Governor's office while now-Governor Mike Parson was... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is asking the public to help identify three individuals. Officers believe... More >>
in
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (AP) — A 55-year-old man has been charged with shooting up a woman's car on a... More >>
in
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Going after four Democratic congresswomen one by one, a combative President Donald Trump turned his campaign... More >>
in
TOKYO (AP) — A man screaming "You die!" burst into an animation studio in Kyoto, doused it with a flammable... More >>
in
ROCHEPORT - Concerned drivers will have an opportunity to learn more about the 2020 Missouri River Bridge repairs in meetings... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — An American Airlines flight landed safely Wednesday night shortly after pilots declared an emergency because of the smell... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A group that calls themself "Save Historic Broadway" is coming together in order to put a stop to... More >>
in