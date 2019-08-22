MU Police Department pronounce individual dead on scene

15 hours 54 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 11:05:00 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News
By: Naomi Klinge, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - The MU Police Department responded to a call at around 4 p.m. Wednesday about an unresponsive individual who was then pronounced dead at the scene, according to MU spokesperson Sara Diedrich.

The case is under investigation, but Diedrich said no foul play is suspected.

No further information was released.

More News

Grid
List

Shortage of large animal veterinarians could become health issue
Shortage of large animal veterinarians could become health issue
COLUMBIA - Missouri and several other states across the country are combating a shortage of veterinarians who are qualified to... More >>
29 minutes ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 Thursday, August 22, 2019 2:30:00 PM CDT August 22, 2019 in News

Downtown businesses learn to adapt after enrollment roller coaster
Downtown businesses learn to adapt after enrollment roller coaster
COLUMBIA - After 10 years of MU enrollment hitting historic highs to major drops, downtown businesses have learned to adapt.... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 Thursday, August 22, 2019 1:41:00 PM CDT August 22, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect in social media threat investigation charged
UPDATE: Suspect in social media threat investigation charged
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed a charge of making a terrorist threat against a man police arrested for his social... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 Thursday, August 22, 2019 11:43:00 AM CDT August 22, 2019 in News

Former teacher charged in child enticement case pleads guilty
Former teacher charged in child enticement case pleads guilty
COLUMBIA - A former teacher who worked at the school districts in Fulton and Ashland pleaded guilty in a child... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 Thursday, August 22, 2019 8:14:00 AM CDT August 22, 2019 in News

MU Police Department pronounce individual dead on scene
MU Police Department pronounce individual dead on scene
COLUMBIA - The MU Police Department responded to a call at around 4 p.m. Wednesday about an unresponsive individual... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 11:05:00 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

Morgan County deputies are looking for man who fled from Eldon police
Morgan County deputies are looking for man who fled from Eldon police
MORGAN COUNTY - A motorcycle pursuit has Morgan County deputies and Eldon Police looking for a subject. The pursuit... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 9:57:00 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

School of the Osage School District has possible data breach
School of the Osage School District has possible data breach
OSAGE BEACH - An outside education service vendor used by multiple school districts across the state announced it had a... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 8:51:00 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

Boone County farmers are working together to repair levee
Boone County farmers are working together to repair levee
Farmers in southern Boone County are working together to repair a levee that broke after floods in June. The levee... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 8:23:00 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

Maries County Sheriff Office continues to investigate arson fire
Maries County Sheriff Office continues to investigate arson fire
VIENNA - The Maries County Sheriff's Department is continuing to investigate a house fire that they say someone intentionally started... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 6:59:00 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

Columbia College unveils new residence hall
Columbia College unveils new residence hall
COLUMBIA – Students at Columbia College moved into a brand new residence hall Wednesday, the first housing structure built on... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 3:47:00 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

USDA Report: Crop conditions getting worse
USDA Report: Crop conditions getting worse
PRAIRIE HOME - The USDA released a weekly crop progress report Monday showing an incline in crop yield, but a... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 3:45:00 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

Humane Society asks Callaway County for funding
Humane Society asks Callaway County for funding
FULTON -- The Callaway County Humane Society is hoping to see additional funds from the county in its 2020 budget.... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 3:42:00 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

Governor Parson calls special session to discuss vehicle sales tax ruling
Governor Parson calls special session to discuss vehicle sales tax ruling
COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson issued a proclamation Wednesday ordering the state legislature to convene in a special session. ... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 12:44:00 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

Man resists arrest, unlawfully possessing firearm near Fulton McDonald's
Man resists arrest, unlawfully possessing firearm near Fulton McDonald's
FULTON, Mo. - Fulton Police Department said it arrested a man attempting to flee a scene involving firearms. Authorities... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 8:05:00 AM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

Early childhood literacy seminar to teach impact of childhood reading
Early childhood literacy seminar to teach impact of childhood reading
School is starting back up again, but reading might not be the first thing on a child’s mind. A workshop... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 12:50:00 AM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

Ex-husband of missing Columbia woman extradited to Boone County
Ex-husband of missing Columbia woman extradited to Boone County
COLUMBIA - The man who allegedly killed a woman who has been missing since 2006 arrived in Boone County Tuesday... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 Tuesday, August 20, 2019 9:28:00 PM CDT August 20, 2019 in News

One person hurt in fire at Camdenton auto shop
One person hurt in fire at Camdenton auto shop
CAMDENTON - One person has minor burns after a fire Tuesday evening at an auto shop in Camdenton. According... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 Tuesday, August 20, 2019 9:07:00 PM CDT August 20, 2019 in News

Columbia city council approves medical marijuana amendments
Columbia city council approves medical marijuana amendments
COLUMBIA - Businesses who are applying for their medical marijuana licenses in Columbia are one step closer after Monday night's... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 Tuesday, August 20, 2019 6:40:00 PM CDT August 20, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 78°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
3pm 79°
4pm 79°
5pm 80°
6pm 79°