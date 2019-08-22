MU Police Department pronounce individual dead on scene
COLUMBIA - The MU Police Department responded to a call at around 4 p.m. Wednesday about an unresponsive individual who was then pronounced dead at the scene, according to MU spokesperson Sara Diedrich.
The case is under investigation, but Diedrich said no foul play is suspected.
No further information was released.
