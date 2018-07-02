MU Police Identify Suspects Involved in Dorm Assault

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department has identified the individuals involved in an assault that happened Sunday.

An MU student reported Sunday that two men entered her room at Laws residence hall between 1:30 and 2 a.m. and assaulted her.

University police said with help from the community they were able to identify the individuals involved. After further investigation, the case has been reclassified as a sex offense.

Police are working with the victim to proceed with the investigation.