MU police investigate report of students being verbally harassed

COLUMBIA - The MU Police Department received a report this week of three people "verbally harassing" two MU students, according to an email from Chancellor Alexander Cartwright.

The students were walking off campus, according to the email. Police are using video from surveillance cameras to identify the people involved, Cartwright wrote.

"We absolutely will not tolerate harassment or intimidation," the email from Cartwright stated.

MU police spokeswoman Sara Diedrich said "the incident remains under investigation, so we are unable to release additional information."