MU police investigating early morning robbery

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place on campus early Friday morning.

Police said an individual was held at knifepoint by two male subjects at about 1:30 a.m. in front of Memorial Union on Hitt Street.

The individual was punched and had their phone taken by one of the two subjects, a police report said. The individual chased the two subjects when one of the subjects threw down the stolen cell phone.

The individual told officers they saw one of the subjects with a knife but said both subjects claimed to have guns.

MUPD is working with the individual to get more details about the incident. Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact MU Police Department at 573-882-7201, or call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.