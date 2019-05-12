MU police receive report of sexual assault

1 day 4 hours 52 minutes ago Saturday, May 11 2019 May 11, 2019 Saturday, May 11, 2019 4:25:00 PM CDT May 11, 2019 in News
By: Noah Klein, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - MU police are investigating a report of a sexual assault involving four suspects near College and Wilson avenues. 

Police said the reported assault happened Friday between 8 and 8:30 p.m.

According to an email to students, the victim was forced into a vehicle near Wilson Avenue and the 500 block of College Avenue.

One of the suspects was college-aged and wearing a blue sweatshirt, sunglasses and had light-colored eyebrows and dark hair.

Police said the car was dark and its seats in the back were facing backward.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 573-882-7201 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous. 

