MU Police release information on sexual misconduct
COLUMBIA - MU Police released a statement Monday, Nov. 4, concerning information of a sexual misconduct.
According to the statement, around 5:28 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, someone in a vehicle on the 1100 block of Hamilton Way was approached by a man who exposed himself.
The suspect is described as a black male who was last seen wearing a white ball cap, black vest, dark green sweater and dark colored jeans.
MU Police ask that anyone with information regarding this offense to contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
