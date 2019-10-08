MU Police release statement on assault of international student

COLUMBIA - MU Police released a statement Tuesday afternoon concerning an assault that occurred early on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 6, near Hitt Street and Hamilton Way.

According to the statement, there was an assault of a male victim around 12:30 a.m. involving several male subjects of unknown race.

KOMU later obtained an email from the MU International Center confirming that the victim of the assault was an international student, but that it appeared to be a random act.

Due to the off-campus location of the assault, the Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident.

MU Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652, MU Police Department at (573) 882-7201 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-8477 to remain anonymous.