MU police report burglary at fraternity house

COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri Police Department sent out a crime notification to students about a burglary Friday night.

According to the notification, the burglary occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. Friday at the Sigma Chi fraternity house at 500 S. College Ave.

Officers said a suspect entered through a third-floor fire escape door and stole approximately $17,000 worth of items. The suspect is pictured above.

A witness reported the suspect was driving a black Dodge Charger.

Police said they also received another report of a burglary between 10 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Rosemary Street. They don't know if the incidents are related.

Police said anyone with information regarding the burglaries should contact MU police at (573) 882-7201 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.