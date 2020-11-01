COLUMBIA - Police at the University of Missouri have reported a sexual assault that took place on campus Sunday evening.
According to a press release, the incident occurred near the corner of Hitt and Locust streets, where a man approached an individual who grabbed the victim's breasts.
The man is described as a male in his 20's with stubble facial hair, wearing a yellow zip-up hoodie, black shirt and black sweatpants. He ran away heading west toward Hitt Street immediately after the incident.
Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to report it immediately.