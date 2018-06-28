MU police seek help in identifying man

The University of Missouri Police Department is looking for information on this man.

The University of Missouri Police Department is seeking help to identify this man.

COLUMBIA- University of Missouri police are asking for help in identifying a man.

Police are investigating a crime in the area where the man is pictured and are hoping to reach out to him.

If you have any information, contact the University of Missouri Police Department at 573-882-7201 or mupolice@missouri.edu.