MU Policy for Military Students Questioned

The University's policies show students who return from service have six months to finish incomplete coursework, and get an extra three months if they need medical treatment after service. This is causing concern because t he policy for general students gives them a full year to complete the work from the time a student receives a course incomplete.

Aaron Rinehart served as a Marine in Africa while a student at MU, and says the change from Marine back to student requires more than six months.

"A period of six months is ridiculous. There's no way that's even close to the amount of time it would take. The adjustment period itself is difficult, let alone, you know, trying to worry about finishing your courses," said Rinehart.

Rinehart had a year to finish his incomplete work at MU under the old policy, and with only a few months left, he isn't finished yet. This could result in an 'F' grade.

This student military coursework policy was actually unknown to MU's top leader.

"But I'll actually check it immediately, because that would not be appropriate for it to be in any way more restrictive for anyone being in the military, in fact we are bending the other way to be fully supportive and insure that there be no stress involved with their involvement in the university," said Brady Deaton, MU Chancellor.

A spokesman for MU says the policy was actually just misworded. He says the policy, which originally read "The student must complete all coursework for the semester within six months," actually meant they had at least six months.

The spokesman says the University plans to re-word the policy to be more clear as to its intent. He says he believes those returning from active duty will have the one-year period all other students do.

MU has taken the contested policy off of their website, but KOMU obtained a copy and it is viewable under the "MU's Policy for Military Students" link to this story.