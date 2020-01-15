MU political expert offers insight ahead of Democratic debate

14 hours 9 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 2:29:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News
By: Jacob Lang, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Six candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination take the stage Tuesday night for the final debate before February's Iowa caucuses.

The six candidates that are taking part in the debate are Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer.

MU political expert Mitchell McKinney said the top four candidates, Biden, Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg, are neck-and-neck.

"Several of them have a lot to gain, as well as potentially a lot to lose," McKinney said. "This is the chance for several of those candidates to persuade the Iowa voters, and other voters around the country, that they deserve the vote to be the Democratic nominee to take on Donald Trump."

McKinney said while those four look to be front-runners, Klobuchar could be the candidate to keep an eye on Tuesday night.

"She started down rather low, but some of the more recent polls show her gaining," McKinney said. "There's still ground for her to make up. A strong debate performance could help her do that."

McKinney said candidates that don't make the debate stage are usually behind those that do in the polls, but Mike Bloomberg has made an impact from the outside.

"He's really been relying a great deal on his own funding," McKinney said. "Paid television advertisements, also digital and social media advertisements, so he's heavily invested in getting his message out in other ways."

News broke leading up to the debate that Sanders told Warren in a private meeting back in 2018 that a woman could never win the presidency. McKinney said this has been a debate strategy over the last election cycle.

"Donald Trump mastered this four years ago in the Republican primary debate," McKinney said. "Really setting up pre-debate expectations, drama and conflict that then drew attention to the debate that draws the candidates more attention."

McKinney said, as the two progressive liberals in the field, both Sanders and Warren are looking to get a leg up in the race, and the news could serve Warren well.

"Does [Sanders] deny? Does he have an explanation?" McKinney said. "These kinds of pre-debate squabbles tie into what occurs and then the lines of attack that we will see occur on the debate stage."

The Democratic debate will be held at Drake University in Des Moines, IA Tuesday night.

More News

Grid
List

Governor Parson to present State of the State Address
Governor Parson to present State of the State Address
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson will give the 2020 Missouri State of the State Address on Wednesday at 3... More >>
8 minutes ago Wednesday, January 15 2020 Jan 15, 2020 Wednesday, January 15, 2020 4:30:00 AM CST January 15, 2020 in Top Stories

Columbia police respond to suspicious incident off Blue Ridge Road
Columbia police respond to suspicious incident off Blue Ridge Road
COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers investigated a suspicious incident Tuesday night on the city's north side. Officers responded to... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, January 15 2020 Jan 15, 2020 Wednesday, January 15, 2020 12:36:28 AM CST January 15, 2020 in Continuous News

Planning and Zoning Committee table Backwater Jack's rezoning request
Planning and Zoning Committee table Backwater Jack's rezoning request
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Planning and Zoning Commission tabled to vote a popular restaurant's rezoning request at Tuesday's... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 10:40:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

Belle votes to cut police force, subcontract with county deputies
Belle votes to cut police force, subcontract with county deputies
BELLE — A small central Missouri town no longer has a police department. The Belle Board of Alderman voted... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 8:58:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

Payroll delayed for Boonville hospital employees
Payroll delayed for Boonville hospital employees
BOONVILLE — Pinnacle Regional Hospital employees will not be paid as scheduled on Jan. 15, according to an internal email... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 8:13:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

New foster care program opens in Columbia
New foster care program opens in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Missouri has a shortage of families in the foster care system, but one organization is making efforts to... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 7:14:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

Mario McKinney enters the transfer portal
Mario McKinney enters the transfer portal
COLUMBIA - Mizzou guard Mario McKinney Jr. entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, following his suspension from the team. ... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 2:45:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in Sports

Corrections officer charged with bringing drugs into prison
Corrections officer charged with bringing drugs into prison
MOBERLY - A corrections officer has been charged with sneaking synthetic marijuana and tobacco into a Missouri prison. Twenty-three-year-old... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 2:31:35 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

MU political expert offers insight ahead of Democratic debate
MU political expert offers insight ahead of Democratic debate
COLUMBIA - Six candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination take the stage Tuesday night for the final debate before February's... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 2:29:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

State supreme court upholds ruling on Missouri voter ID law
State supreme court upholds ruling on Missouri voter ID law
JEFFERSON CITY - The Supreme Court of Missouri upheld a ruling Tuesday that part of the voter ID law, which... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 2:18:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

Potholes increase during freeze-thaw conditions, costing drivers money
Potholes increase during freeze-thaw conditions, costing drivers money
COLUMBIA - Damages to cars can hurt the bank for anyone, and this winter is hitting some badly. Potholes have... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 2:15:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Fatal crash in Miller County
UPDATE: Fatal crash in Miller County
IBERIA - Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a dump truck and passenger car. The... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 12:26:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

Clean Missouri says proposed legislation would 'gut constitutional requirements'
Clean Missouri says proposed legislation would 'gut constitutional requirements'
JEFFERSON CITY - Representatives from Clean Missouri and the Missouri Senate met today to discuss a proposal to the state's... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 12:19:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

MU adjunct professor dies in Thailand during student trip
MU adjunct professor dies in Thailand during student trip
A University of Missouri adjunct professor died in Thailand while on a winter break study program. The university said 64-year-old... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 12:05:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

Foundation works with Sen. Blunt to donate $50 million to cancer research
Foundation works with Sen. Blunt to donate $50 million to cancer research
WASHINGTON DC - Kimberly Wade, founder and president of Kids Shouldn't Have Cancer Foundation, has worked closely with Senator Roy... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 10:52:00 AM CST January 14, 2020 in News

After year of unprecented flooding, recovery advisory working group begins meetings
After year of unprecented flooding, recovery advisory working group begins meetings
JEFFERSON CITY - Following a year of unprecedented flooding, the recently established Missouri Flood Advisory Working Group will meet at... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 10:05:00 AM CST January 14, 2020 in News

Hallsville man arrested for DWI after striking BCSD patrol vehicle
Hallsville man arrested for DWI after striking BCSD patrol vehicle
BOONE COUNTY - A 45-year-old Hallsville man crashed his 1997 Chevrolet pickup into a Boone County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 9:10:00 AM CST January 14, 2020 in News

Missouri governor appoints 2 Democratic senators to new jobs
Missouri governor appoints 2 Democratic senators to new jobs
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed two Democratic state senators from Kansas City to... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 8:41:00 AM CST January 14, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 49°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
5am 44°
6am 45°
7am 45°
8am 46°