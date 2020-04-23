MU President addresses fall classes

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri officials are currently planning for in-person classes to resume again in the fall, according to an email sent from UM System President Mun Choi on Wednesday.

Choi said that MU has been consulting with public health officials and MU's own health care experts to develop a plan to return to classes with a "new normal."

Classrooms and offices are currently being disinfected.

He said MU is also working on new social distancing procedures that could impact how classes are taught, meetings are run and research is conducted.

Choi ended the email by saying "the situation demands continued flexibility based on the evolving public health situation and in the best interests of our students, faculty and staff, but we are looking forward to the fall semester."