MU President Comes Up with New Tuition Plan

MU has the highest tuition of all the public universities in the big twelve. The Board of Curators said tuition has been rising because of inadequate financial support from the state. The cost of tuition will continue to be affected by state appropriations, but now more directly.

That and the balance of inflation will determine the increase of tuition. That means if state appropriations increase less than inflation, a tuition increase must make up the difference.

Floyd said, "We have to come up with a way of having greater predictability, stability and transparency in how tuition is set. We believe this is one way of accomplishing it."

But not everyone believes in the policy.

"I think this sends the wrong message for us to adopt this kind of policy," commented Doug Russell of the Board of Curators.

Tuition and state appropriations make up most of the university's operating budget. Elson Floyd still plans to meet with the governor and key legislators before presenting a more complete proposal to the Board of Curators in the next few months.