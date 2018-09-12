MU Professor Earns MoDOT Research Award

COLUMBIA- A team of engineers, engineering professors, and students from several University of Missouri campuses announced Friday it has developed a way for MoDOT to save money on bridge design and construction.

MU associate professor Erik Loehr led the team researching ways to build bridges more safely and efficiently. Loehr won the MoDOT Innovative Research Achievement award for the group's ideas that will save Missouri an average of $45,000 on every bridge built. The team found ways to make the foundation of bridges smaller, while still being able to safely carry traffic loads.

MoDOT is already implementing the new designs in its plans for future bridges.