MU Professor Helps Quake Victims in Pakistan

The village of Hope is far from mid-Missouri, although MU Professor Arshad Husain created its 150 simple shelters.

"We designed the shelter, actually, 20 years ago," explained architect Scott Starbuck. "It collapses and ships in a fairly small carton and can go virtually anywhere in the world. It can be erected quickly and lasts 3-5 years as long as people need to stay there."

Friday night, Columbia residents could see one of Husain's shelters, which can protect disaster survivors from the weather and disease. He designed the 10' by 15' shelters in a u-shape to provide a home-like feeling, but they also include offices, a hospital, counseling center and school.

"I'm very impressed with the work they do and how many children they helped worldwide," said volunteer Lisa Lux.

By seeing the shelters, Husain hopes more people will volunteer their time and donations to help quake survivors in northern Pakistan.

Reported by Seunghee Lee