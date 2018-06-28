MU professor Melissa Click charged with assault for confronting student

COLUMBIA – The Columbia city attorney's office has confirmed MU Assistant Professor Melissa Click has been charged with assault.

In November, Click was caught on video while confronting a student photographer. The video was recorded by Mark Schierbecker. It shows Click asking for "muscle" to help remove Schierbecker from the scene of the Concerned Student 1950 protests.

Court records say Click "knowingly caused physical contact with M.S. knowing M.S. would regard the contact as offensive."

The warrant request for Click says:

On 11/09/2015 at approximately 1030 hours on the University of Missouri Mel Carnahan Quadrangle, Melissa Anne Click assaulted M.S. by grabbing his camera with her hand and attempting to knock it from his grasp. Click also assaulted M.S. by calling out and asking for other people in the area at the time to forcefully remove him from the quad after he refused to obey her orders to leave. This caused M.S. to fear he could be in danger of immediate physical injury.

Click came under heavy fire for her actions, with many faculty, students and alumni calling for her dismissal.

Click later apologized, saying it was unfortunate her actions shifted attention away from the students' campaign for justice.