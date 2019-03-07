MU professor receives grant to study sex trafficking

14 hours 22 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 6:39:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News
By: Arielle Cadet, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - An MU professor received $100,000 to work on a project that will educate the community about sex trafficking in Missouri.

Kathleen Preble teaches at the School of Social Work and is partnering with professor Andrea Nichols at St. Louis Community College-Forest Park on this project. Preble said they are working to eliminate Missouri’s status as one of the top places for human trafficking.

“We need to know how to prepare our professionals, we need to know how to identify it better, we need to know all kinds of things that need evidence in order to drive our funding and our projects in a much more targeted way,” Preble said.

Preble got the grant from the Missouri Collaborative Against Human Trafficking. She said the grant pays for a three-phased research project that will help link victims with services across the state of Missouri.

“So [this] makes it easier to get victims to resources and for resources to network with each other,” Preble said.

Human Trafficking Hotline reports that there were 140 human trafficking cases in Missouri in 2017 — one of the highest totals in the nation. Preble said Missouri is in an interesting location that attracts a large number of traffickers.

“When we think about trafficking and addressing the issue of trafficking in the state of Missouri all of sudden it gets a bit more complicated because what is available in urban centers isn’t necessarily going to be available to most of the rest of the state,” Preble said.

Former MU student Rachel Urban works for an anti-human trafficking non-profit and said she’s excited about the new project. She said she got the opportunity to speak to Preble while at MU and said the work Preble is doing is beneficial to stopping the trafficking issue.

“I think Dr. Kathy Preble is in a lot of ways leading the way in helping study human trafficking and sex trafficking specifically so we can help survivors and also educate ourselves,” Urban said.

Urban said she is inspired by the way Preble handled tackling sex trafficking in Missouri.

"The way she goes about learning about sex trafficking is very trauma informed and survivor focused and she does a really good job listening to the survivor," Urban said.

Preble said she is committed to creating resources for sex trafficking victims and hopes the community can get a better understanding of the issue. 

More News

Grid
List

Moniteau County woman arrested for drug-related charges
Moniteau County woman arrested for drug-related charges
CLARKSBURG - Moniteau County deputies arrested a woman Tuesday after a tip led them to find drugs in a trailer.... More >>
9 minutes ago Thursday, March 07 2019 Mar 7, 2019 Thursday, March 07, 2019 8:52:00 AM CST March 07, 2019 in News

Holts Summit man charged with child abuse and tampering with a victim
Holts Summit man charged with child abuse and tampering with a victim
HOLTS SUMMIT - Callaway County deputies arrested Holts Summit resident Stephen Abbott, 39, after a March 3 investigation. According to... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 10:16:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

House Budget Chair proposes investment in Missouri roads
House Budget Chair proposes investment in Missouri roads
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Budget Committee submitted a plan Wednesday to invest in road and bridge improvements across Missouri... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 9:00:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Bill expanding concealed carry faces opposition at hearing
Bill expanding concealed carry faces opposition at hearing
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri’s public universities would be required to allow anyone with a concealed carry permit to have firearms... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 7:12:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

MU professor receives grant to study sex trafficking
MU professor receives grant to study sex trafficking
COLUMBIA - An MU professor received $100,000 to work on a project that will educate the community about sex trafficking... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 6:39:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Hallsville construction company under fire for unfinished work, missed payments
Hallsville construction company under fire for unfinished work, missed payments
HALLSVILLE - The Better Business Bureau and customers of a Hallsville construction company are warning consumers to steer clear of... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 5:02:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Columbia mayoral candidates set to go head-to-head in forum
Columbia mayoral candidates set to go head-to-head in forum
COLUMBIA - Candidates for Columbia's school board and mayoral races will meet Thursday for a candidate forum on energy and... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 4:37:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in Top Stories

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he has pancreatic cancer
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he has pancreatic cancer
(CNN) - "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek is hoping for a victory as he wages a battle against cancer. The... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 4:21:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in Continuous News

Detective who inspired "BlacKkKlansman" to speak at Columbia College
Detective who inspired "BlacKkKlansman" to speak at Columbia College
COLUMBIA - The real-life Black Klansman is set to share his message on race in Columbia Wednesday night. Ron... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 2:47:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Possible propane leak in Callaway County, students sent home
Possible propane leak in Callaway County, students sent home
WILLIAMSBURG – Parents with students in North Callaway R-1 schools received a text alert Wednesday morning. “We have a... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 2:42:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Three mid-Missouri cities to stop receiving residential curbside recycling
Three mid-Missouri cities to stop receiving residential curbside recycling
ST. MARTINS - Starting on April 1, Republic Services will no longer collect recyclables in St. Martins, Wardsville and Russellville.... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 2:14:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Heart patient says he owes his life to two bystanders in car dealership
Heart patient says he owes his life to two bystanders in car dealership
COLUMBIA - After finishing work on Feb. 23, Michael Morrow, a mechanic at BMW of Columbia, was getting ready to... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 2:09:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Mid-Missouri middle school bans cell phone use during school hours
Mid-Missouri middle school bans cell phone use during school hours
VERSAILLES - Morgan County R-II Middle School is taking a broader stand against cell phones in classrooms, expanding its policy... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 2:03:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

First look at damage on Highway 15 from pipeline explosion
First look at damage on Highway 15 from pipeline explosion
AUDRAIN COUNTY - As crews spent a fourth day working to reopen a highway closed after a pipeline explosion north... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 1:37:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Moberly woman arrested for stealing car, fleeing police
Moberly woman arrested for stealing car, fleeing police
MOBERLY - Police arrested a woman Monday night after she allegedly stole a car and fled from officers. The... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 10:52:00 AM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Cole County deputies save woman's life using Narcan
Cole County deputies save woman's life using Narcan
JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County deputies helped save the life of a woman Tuesday after she showed signs of an... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 10:18:00 AM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Columbia man pleads guilty to sexual misconduct involving a child
Columbia man pleads guilty to sexual misconduct involving a child
COLUMBIA - A man arrested in May 2018 for exposing himself to kids at a McDonald's pleaded guilty Monday to... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 8:39:00 AM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Potential Title IX bill has support, faces backlash
Potential Title IX bill has support, faces backlash
JEFFERSON CITY - Lawmakers, survivors and lawyers clashed over potential changes to Title IX. House Bill 573 would allow... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 9:00:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 32°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9am 32°
10am 34°
11am 36°
12pm 39°