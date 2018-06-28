MU Professor Shares Story of Rwandan Genocide

6 years 2 months 23 hours ago Friday, April 27 2012 Apr 27, 2012 Friday, April 27, 2012 11:48:00 AM CDT April 27, 2012 in News
By: Kylie McGivern
loading

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri professor Rangira Béa Gallimore organized MU's symposium Friday: "Genocide in Rwanda: Media, Memory and Denial," to raise awareness of the 1994 genocide. 

Gallimore said in an interview with KOMU 8 News, "There's always goodness in the midst of evil." That very belief is what has kept her going, now able to speak of her tragic story of loss. 

"My family was killed in Rwanda. I lost my mother, and my three brothers, and a sister during the genocide in 1994," Gallimore said. 

Gallimore grew up in Rwanda before moving to the Congo and attended college in the United States. She then settled in Columbia. So a genocide seemingly another world away suddenly hit very close to home. 

Losses in the Rwandan genocide totaled to more than 800,000 people in the weeks following April 6, 1994, according to the United Human Rights Council. 

Gallimore said the phone call still rings in her ears - the last phone call she had with her family before they were killed.  

Gallimore was at a conference in Quebec, Canada, at the time. Thousands of miles away from her husband and children in Columbia, a world away from her family in Rwanda, she said she'll never forget the paralyzing feeling of isolation and helplessness. 

"I think the worst of the worst is to be in a hotel room. Because in a moment like that, you need to hold onto something. It's very strange how we see these objects in the house and furniture as just something without any sense. It can break, I can buy another one. But... no. When I got home and I went on my own bed, I knew then that's mine. But when I tried to hold on the desk, it was a desk in a hotel room. It was a strange object," Gallimore explained. 

In a time of darkness, Gallimore said she saw light - hope in the final words of her murdered sister. 

"The last news we had was from my sister, who was killed then, saying that she (Gallimore's other sister) is still alive. She's in hiding at her mother-in-law's place." 

Gallimore learned her sister, Caritas, had sent an underground note to family in the Congo saying, "I'm still alive. Please come and get me out of here."

After an immense internal struggle about whether to go to Rwanda to look for her family, leaving her husband and young children behind, Gallimore packed her bags with medicine, food and water and left. She left in search of her sister. 

"I chose to go because waiting, and being frustrated, crying in the middle of dinners, I was killing my own family here," Gallimore said. 

And in what she calls a miracle, in the midst of chaos, Gallimore found her sister. 

"Our joys lasted only a few minutes because there were people there who were hurt, there were people who didn't know where their family members were, so it was a very short moment, very intense moment, but suddenly we have to reach out to the other ones," Gallimore said. 

Now, Gallimore is asking others to reach out. 

In addressing genocide, Gallimore said, "When we say 'never again,' I don't know if we mean what really it means. And I hope we can all mean that when we say 'never again.' By attending this symposium, we are joining the people who want this to not happen - NEVER AGAIN." 

As founder and president of Step Up, Gallimore organized the symposium as a way to raise awareness. Step Up! American Association for Rwandan Women is a "non-profit organization founded in 2004 to respond to the ongoing trauma experienced by Rwandan women during the 1994 genocide."  

The symposium, entitled: "Genocide in Rwanda: Media, Memory and Denial," runs through Saturday evening on the University of Missouri campus. For more information on the speakers, and a complete schedule of symposium sessions, click here. 

 

 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 97°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
7pm 93°
8pm 90°
9pm 87°
10pm 84°