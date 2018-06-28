MU program awarded six grants totaling about $600,000

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri's Coulter Translational Partnership Program awarded six grants totaling about $600,000.

The grants help launch biomedical research projects from laboratory study to health care innovations. The six research teams each include a faculty member from the MU College of Engineering and the MU School of Medicine.

Funding for the research projects is provided by a $5 million partnership between MU and the Wallace H. Coulter Foundation.

MU's Coulter program provides annual awards to research projects. A committee of entrepreneurs, researchers and capital investors review the proposed projects.

The six projects include:

Improve wireless communication from outside to inside the body

Identify tuberculosis

Early breast cancer detection

Engineered knee cartilage

Improved success rates of cartilage transplants

Gold nanoparticles for cancer detection

MU is one of 15 academic institutions in the country and the only one in Missouri offering a Coulter Translational Program.

Jeff Hoelscher of the MU Health System said each of the six teams received about $100,000 each. There are a total of 11 researchers.

For more information on the six grants, click here.