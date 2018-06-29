MU Program Receives National Recognition

COLUMBIA (AP) - A University of Missouri program that places doctors in rural areas is receiving national recognition.

The program of the medical school's Area Health Education Center was honored with a top award recently by the National Area Health Education Center Organization.

The medical school's Rural Track Pipeline Program guides undergraduates to rural settings for training during medical school and, ultimately, seeks to place them in rural practices.

The university says more than 450 medical students have participated in the program since its creation in 1995. Sixty-five percent of those who took part practice medicine in Missouri, nearly half of them in rural areas of the state.