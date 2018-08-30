MU projects freshman enrollment to be lowest in almost a decade

COLUMBIA — MU officials are projecting a decrease in enrollment of about 800 students between Fall 2016 and Fall 2017.

Fall 2016 had the lowest enrollment rate in almost a decade after dropping more than 20% since the Fall of 2015.

Officials reported receiving enrollment deposits from 4,009 students for the upcoming fall semester. The projection could go up as more students enroll this summer.

In a press release, Pelema Morrice, vice provost for Enrollment Management, said "In addition to our freshman class, we have seen strong retention numbers, which measures how many freshmen from Fall 2016 continued their studies in Spring 2017.”

Interim Chancellor Garnett Stokes reported the size of this class provides the university with the opportunity to focus on long-term enrollment planning.