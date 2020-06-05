UPDATE: MU votes against starting fall semester early

COLUMBIA - The MU Faculty Council voted against the recommendation to start the fall semester a week early at its meeting on Thursday.

The University of Missouri proposed starting the fall semester 12 days early to prevent traveling and the spread of illness during the winter season.

The council did pass a resolution recommending the university hold online classes during the weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday break.

UM President Mun Choi released an email Wednesday explaining the proposal the MU Faculty Council was considering. The plan included a class start date of August 12, no Labor Day holiday on September 7 and online finals from November 30 to December 14.

"These schedule adjustments could potentially cut down on travel during the semester and winter weeks when illnesses are seasonally more common," President Mun Choi's announcement stated.

Along with the proposal, the university is also planning to implement other safety practices and protocols throughout the year. Some measures include social distancing practices on campus, regular deep cleaning of buildings, new class structures and online training modules for students and faculty.

The statement stated the University's planning will be guided by Columbia/Boone County of Public Health and Human Services as well as MU Health Care.