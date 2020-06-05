UPDATE: MU votes against starting fall semester early
COLUMBIA - The MU Faculty Council voted against the recommendation to start the fall semester a week early at its meeting on Thursday.
The University of Missouri proposed starting the fall semester 12 days early to prevent traveling and the spread of illness during the winter season.
The council did pass a resolution recommending the university hold online classes during the weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday break.
UM President Mun Choi released an email Wednesday explaining the proposal the MU Faculty Council was considering. The plan included a class start date of August 12, no Labor Day holiday on September 7 and online finals from November 30 to December 14.
"These schedule adjustments could potentially cut down on travel during the semester and winter weeks when illnesses are seasonally more common," President Mun Choi's announcement stated.
Along with the proposal, the university is also planning to implement other safety practices and protocols throughout the year. Some measures include social distancing practices on campus, regular deep cleaning of buildings, new class structures and online training modules for students and faculty.
The statement stated the University's planning will be guided by Columbia/Boone County of Public Health and Human Services as well as MU Health Care.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA – The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its May jobs report Friday morning, and for the month of... More >>
in
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old boy has drowned while swimming in a river in... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says the city is making sweeping changes in police procedures... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone County reported a second death from COVID-19 Wednesday. The first death in the county was... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- As local leaders pick up the pieces and chart a path forward to deal with the widespread financial... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- 300 members of the Missouri National Guard were deployed to Washington, D.C. on Thursday to help local authorities... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – While people are marching and chanting across the world to fight against racism, University of Missouri’s Black students... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The oncology clinic at MU Women's and Children's hospital won't close after all, several sources told KOMU 8... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A petition to remove the Thomas Jefferson statue from the University of Missouri quad is gaining momentum with... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Students will be back in classrooms this fall after Lincoln University announced earlier this week that they... More >>
in
MINNEAPOLIS— NBC News is streaming George Floyd's memorial service at 1 p.m. Central Time. Floyd died in police custody... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Most of Google's US workforce has been working remotely since March due to the coronavirus. And last month,... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Civil rights organizations on Wednesday called for the resignation of Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The MU Faculty Council voted against the recommendation to start the fall semester a week early at its... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - One man is dead after crashing his ATV in Cooper County on Wednesday night. According to... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. You... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Wednesday asked protesters who didn't wear masks or socially distance... More >>
in