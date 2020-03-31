MU provost explains grading changes, refund options

COLUMBIA— MU students will have from May 18 to June 5 to decide whether to report their grades as letter grades, or "satisfactory" or "unsatisfactory," according to an email from provost Latha Ramchand.

The option is available to all undergraduate and graduate courses, Ramchand said. Students can choose to take a letter grade, or the satisfactory/unsatisfactory option.

Anything above a C- becomes a "satisfactory," while anything below is "unsatisfactory." Satisfactory grades will receive course credit, and unsatisfactory will not.

"This change provides a student-centered response to the challenges now facing our students and their families," Ramchand said in the email. "We believe that now, more than ever, we need to support our learners with flexible options that uphold our high academic standards but also acknowledge the significant disruption to their lives as students at this time."

The email also announced a change in the withdrawal deadline to receive a 25% course refund. Students who withdraw from a course before April 10 will receive a 25% refund.