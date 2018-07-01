MU Pulling Out of Kansas City Innovation Project

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The University of Missouri is pulling out as the main tenant of a proposed "innovation park" in suburban Kansas City to allow the university to streamline its operations in Jackson County.

The proposed Missouri Innovation Park in Blue Springs was expected to create a business park focusing on science technology and research, possibly attracting dozens of companies.

The Kansas City Star reports nothing has been done on the project since Blue Springs spent $2.3 million on 24 acres for the project, which began in 2008.

The university announced Thursday that it will vacate leased space at the site by September.

Blue Springs officials say they will redefine the goals of the project.