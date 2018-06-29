MU Ready to Open New Residence Halls

Crews are putting final touches on work that started more than a year ago.

"They're going through last-minute tests, making sure all the systems are working appropriately and properly," said MU spokesman Christian Basi. "We know that, when students come in, they're going be testing those systems to the maximum. So we want to make sure they're as ready as they can be when students come in."

The new dormitories feature upgrades such as new Internet wiring, more electrical outlets and semi-private bathrooms, at a cost of course.

"They're a little too expensive," complained student Daniel Mullen. "And I would rather be staying in an older one and save a little bit of money."

Despite the price, almost all the new rooms are reserved for this fall semester. Residence halls open for students Aug. 16.

In the meantime, workers are renovating Hatch and McDavid halls. MU officials said the campus master plan is on target, although it won't be done until 2018.