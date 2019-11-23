MU receiver Jonathan Nance arrested for missing court date

Courtesy of the Columbia Missourian

COLUMBIA - Jonathan Nance, Missouri football's leading receiver, was arrested Friday morning for not appearing in court regarding a seatbelt violation in June, the University of Missouri Police Department confirmed.

Nance, 22, was pulled over at 9:30 a.m. Friday for running a stop sign. MUPD then discovered that Nance had an outstanding warrant from Miller County. He had been cited for not wearing a seatbelt in June, but he never appeared in court on the original charge. Nance was taken to the Boone County Jail and detained. Bond was set at $100.

Nance has since been released, according to an employee of the Boone County Jail.

When Nance was pulled over, authorities also found that his Mississippi driver's license had been suspended. Nance was issued citations for running the stop sign and for driving with the invalid license.

Nance will still be in uniform Saturday and will be available to play in Missouri's game against Tennessee, a team spokesman told the Missourian.

"We are aware of Jonathan's situation and are addressing it internally," the team official said.