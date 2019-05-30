MU receives $165,000 gift from State Farm

COLUMBIA - State Farm's latest donation of $165,000 to the University of Missouri, announced by the university Wednesday morning, brings its total investment in Mizzou to more than $1.6 million.

“State Farm has been an invaluable corporate partner to Mizzou throughout our 'Mizzou: Our Time to Lead' campaign, with their generosity benefiting not only students on campus, but Missourians across the state,” said Tom Hiles, vice chancellor for advancement. “Of the many organizations that State Farm generously supports, they have chosen to award the most to MU year after year. We are very proud of this honor and thankful for their partnership.”

The donation will go to support six programs at MU, including: